ARCHIE, MILDRED, - 91, of Atlantic City, received her eternal wings on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Mildred was born November 3, 1926, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband Ernest Archie. She leaves to cherish her children Dale (Michelle) Archie Sr. of Pleasantville, Robert Moore of Atlantic City, Ernestine (Llyod) Ward of Atlantic City, Leola Archie of Atlantic City, and Jerome (Pat) Moore of Egg Harbor Township. Service will be held on Thursday, August 2nd at Second Baptist Church 110 Rev. Isaac S. Cole Plaza Atlantic City, New Jersey. Viewing from 9am-11am arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home.
