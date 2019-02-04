Ardente, Deborah, - (nee McCabe) age 66 of Mullica Twp. passed away suddenly Monday January 28, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Twp. Born in Atlantic City, Debbie graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1970 and went on to work in the Payroll Department for AtlantiCare in the Hammonton, Atlantic City and Galloway branches for over 42 years retiring in 2012. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. A passion for butterflies and the sight of one would bring a smile to her face. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Barbara McCabe, and brother Joey McCabe. Surviving are her husband Kenneth Ardente, her daughter Kelly Ditzel and her husband Brian of Mullica Twp. Dear sister of Thomas McCabe (Carrie), Mary Rice, Barbie McCabe, Peter McCabe (Irma), Patricia Corbin and William McCabe. Her grandchildren Dylan and Abby Ditzel were the love of her life. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday February 9th from 11:00 12:30pm with services at 12:30pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Burial at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences (marinellafuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
