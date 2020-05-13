Ardente, Kenneth P., - 71, of Mullica Twp., NJ passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at the Royal Suites in Galloway Twp. NJ. Ken was born and raised in Atlantic City and went on to work IBEW electrical union and then the city of Atlantic City as a carpenter on the Boardwalk. He is predeceased by his loving wife Deborah (nee McCabe), his parents Ronald and Esther, sister Shirley Donahue, brother Robert and sisterin-law Mary Rice. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Ditzel and her husband Brian of Mullica Twp. NJ, his brother Ronald Ardente and his wife Rosemary of Florida and his sister Delma Cevoli and her husband John of Absecon, also an in-law to Thomas (Carrie) McCabe, Peter (Irma) McCabe, Barbara (Mark) McCabe, Patricia Corbin, and William McCabe. He is the loving grandfather of Dylan and Abby Ditzel and has many nieces and nephews. Cremation and services are being held privately by the family and a memorial service for Ken will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd ST. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Ardente as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries