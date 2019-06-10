Arenz Sr., William, - 79, of Milmay, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Rehabilitation Center in Vineland NJ following a lengthy illness. Bill was born and raised in Southern New Jersey to the late Alma (Van Sciver) Arenz and William Arenz and was a resident of Milmay, NJ for the last 30 years. Bill served for the United States Army at a young age and later began his own flooring business and was a member of the New Jersey Carpenters Union. Bill spent many happy years working at the Claridge Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. When not working or spending time with his family, Bill enjoyed helping members of the community through multiple organizations, playing golf, fishing and playing pool. Bill leaves his wife of 30 years, Karen (Barrett) Arenz; his sons William Jr. and Thomas; his daughters Denise, Kathleen and Corinne; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister Betsy (Arenz) Simon; six nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his brother Jack Arenz and sister Linda (Arenz) Kelly. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon to celebrate Bill's life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1 PM at The Moose Lodge, 40 Bogden Blvd, Millville, NJ 08332. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Maryville Addiction Treatment Center in the memory of Bill. You can donate at www.maryvillenj.org. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
