Argenbright, Clarence "Butch", - 64, of Egg Harbor City, died on September 17, 2018 from COPD. He was born in Miami, FL and grew up in West Creek, NJ then moved to Egg Harbor City, NJ, 38 years ago. Butch enjoyed fishing, sports, and summer camping. He had a wonderful sense of humor. A skilled carpenter, he retired from Local 623. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie (nee, Gehringer); his daughter, Kasey; his son, Lee; his grandchildren, Carmine and RJ; his siblings, Judy (Rona), Pamela Sparks (Dave); and his nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law the Gehringers, family and friends. Butch is predeceased by his mother, Mary Sweeney; his sister, Melissa Fest; his brother, Jerry; and his fathers. A celebration of Butch's life will be held on October 24, 2018 (his birthday) at his home, 519 Buffalo Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ starting at 4:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
