Arlia, Charles, - 90, of Margate, passed away on February 8th, 2020. Born on April 5, 1929, to Dominick and Blanche (Bozarth) as their eldest son, he is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Bill and his loving wife of almost 50 years, Lurena nee Bowen who passed away in 2013. He is survived by his sister Betty Leopardi Conti, a step-son John Wilson and many nieces and nephews. Charlie had an active life, he was in the US army during the Korean War, an ice cream vendor on the Atlantic City beach, a bartender at the Melody Lounge, White House Café, Four Seasons and the Rendezvous Lounge in Resorts where he retired. He loved New York Broadway shows and traveling. A prized freelance photographer with pictures in Four Seasons at The Shore, a coffee table book. His favorite hangouts were the Down Beach Deli and Starbucks. Our family would like to thank "Uncle Charlie's" good friends, Sam Cohen, Amy, and Carmen Barbella, Buddy at Down Beach Deli and Charity, his caregiver for their loving kindness to him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his loving wife Lurena and Gladys Raspa would be appreciated. A viewing will be held Friday, February 14th from 10-11, followed by at 11 am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Service information
Feb 14
Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
11:00AM-11:45AM
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ 08221
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ 08221
Feb 14
Viewing
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ 08221
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ 08221
Feb 14
Burial
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
12:30PM-1:00PM
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
Tilton Rd.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Tilton Rd.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
