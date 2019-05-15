Armstrong, Elwood Lee "Woody", - 85, of North Cape May, NJ was born on Feb. 6, 1934 in Kingston, PA to Winifred (Barnd) and William Armstrong and passed, surrounded by loved ones, on May 9, 2019. He graduated from Chester High School, served in the US Army, then graduated from Widener University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed by Sun Oil Company in Marcus Hook, PA for 40 years and also taught mathematics at the evening school at Widener for 27 years. Woody was a man of quiet faith and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Cape May. He recently served on the Vestry. He was a long-standing member (with reserved seating on Friday nights) at the Fishing Club where, until recently, he enjoyed Randy's manhattans. Fleck's ice cream was his favorite Sunday place. Woody was a super handyman, able to take things apart to figure out why they weren't working. He could fix most things. He had many homemade concoctions for getting out spots on any surface to keeping bugs off of plants. Gardening and tinkering around outdoors were a big part of his life. Until a few years ago, he was an avid fisherman. He especially liked dancing, sudoku and traveling with Jo. Being in Nevada and Arizona in the winter months was a highlight of his year as well as the annual spring training trip with family. He will be missed by many people and remembered with much love, especially by his family. Woody was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy (Healy) Armstrong, brother, Kenneth Armstrong, sisters Irene Moschella and Doris Battan. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Fasold) Armstrong; children: Kelli-Ann Armstrong Walsh (Mike) and Elwood Armstrong, Jr (Mary); step-children: Stacey Weir (Scott), Scott Pustilnick (Ana), Todd Pustilnick (Jen) and George Stauffer (Lauren Sullivan); grandchildren: Mason, Ryan, Owen, Paige, Natalie, Leah, Joy, Sarah, Shannon, Dan, and Tim; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Elaine Laub (Ed) and Janet Bergdoll; many nieces and nephews; and seven grand-dogs. Funeral services will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Service will follow at 2. Inurnment will take place at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local veterans charities or the Salvation Army. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
