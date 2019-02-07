Arrington, Bessie Louise, - 85, of Egg Harbor, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 1, 2019, at the age of 85. Bessie was born on August 28, 1933, in Egg Harbor City, NJ to her parents Larkey, Sr. and Beatrice Mays. She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Hellen B. Phillips (Earl) and Larkey Mays Jr. (Cornelia) and survived by her youngest brother Vernon (Rusty) Barlow. She is also predeceased by her husband of 40 years Vernon John Arrington, Sr. of Pleasantville, NJ with whom she had four children. She resided in the home they built together in Egg Harbor City for the remainder of her life. She attended Egg Harbor City Public Schools and graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. She was employed by Atlantic Human Resources and by the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District before starting her own daycare service for preschool children. She operated her daycare service for 20 years before retiring to enjoy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, four children Vernon Jr. (Sharon), Ava Farmer (Marcus), Michael (Dolores) and Madlyn McClary (Marion), ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, February 11th 10:00 to 11:00 AM service will follow at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway. Internment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
