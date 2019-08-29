Arrington, Tameka Joanne, - 47, of Galloway, born June 26, 1972, in Atlantic City, NJ to Delores and Clarence Arrington fought a tough battle with cancer. While she was surrounded by family and friends, she was able to peacefully transition when God called her home Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Atlanticare Medical Center of Atlantic City, NJ. She is predeceased by her father Clarence Arrington. She is living on through her Mother; Delores Arrington, Galloway NJ, Daughter; Charmaine Arrington, Galloway NJ, Sisters; Latoya Arrington, Atlantic City NJ, Liaya Arrington, Atlanta GA, Nephew; DeWayne Ruffin Jr., Pleasantville, NJ, Niece; De'Mani Hicks, Atlanta GA, Best Friend Ivory (Cousin Ikey) Johnson, Atlantic City NJ, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tameka loved outdoor walks around the neighborhood, surfing the internet, watching television, and really enjoyed watching movies; horror movies being her favorite. She loved her bunny Oreo. Most of all, her biggest satisfaction was spending time with her daughter Charmaine. Funeral services will be held at Lighthouse Community Church 1311 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Viewing: 10 am- 11 am. Service to begin at 11 am. The Repast will be held at the American Legion 560 New Jersey Ave. Absecon, NJ from 1:30 pm 5:00 pm following the funeral services for family and friends. Funeral Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
