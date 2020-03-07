Arsenis, Angeliki Delaportas, - 80, of Linwood, Born November 10th 1939 to the parents of Spiros And Foula Delaportas in the town of Lixouri on the island of Cephalonia Greece. She was the youngest of three children, she had a sister Eleni and a brother George. She lived in Cephalonia throughout her high school years then moved to Athens to attend university. She graduated the university of Athens with three degrees, a masters in history, a masters in archeology and an undergrad in philosophy. She then moved to the United States to continue her education and met her future husband George Arsenis. She worked side by side for many years with her husband in their family businesses. She was a lifelong active member at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Atlantic City. She taught Greek school for fifteen years, was a member of the Philoptochos group, the Daughters of Penelope and an active member of the church council. Angeliki loved her family above all especially her three grandchildren Julia, George and Jerry. She is survived by her only son Jerry his wife Nancie and her three grandchildren. A viewing will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, located at 13 S. Mt Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, on Tuesday, March 10th, from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona, New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
