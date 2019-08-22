Artese, Joyce, - 95, of Margate City, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born in Liverpool, England on July 27, 1923, the daughter of Harry and Minnie (McDougal) Wright. During the Second World War, she served in her country in the Woman's Auxillary Air Force (WAAF) from 1941 to 1945. It was here she met her future and "forever" husband, Frank Artese at Banbury Cross where he was serving as Master Sergeant in the United States Army. After the war, Joyce immigrated to the United States on the maiden voyage of the Queen Elizabeth in October of 1946. Joyce and Frank married in November of 1946 in New York City. In the early 1950's they moved to Margate City where she lived for the next 73 years. Joyce was a homemaker and worked for the J.C. Penny Department store. She is predeceased by her husband Frank who died in 1974 and her brothers James and Harry Wright of the United Kingdom. Joyce leaves behind her two sons, Robert "Arch" Artese and his wife Nancy of Ventnor, NJ and Richard Artese and his partner Judith Bischoff of Winchester, NH. She also leaves behind her brother, Gordon Wright and his wife Pam and a sister Hilda, who reside in the United Kingdom. Joyce leaves one granddaughter, Emily Crouse and her wife Keri Crouse of South Portland, Maine and a great-granddaughter, Maya Crouse. The family would like to thank Holy Redeemer and Staff for their care of Joyce, also Michelle, her caretaker. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, #501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08221. A viewing will be held from10-11am, followed by an 11 am service on Saturday, August 24th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
