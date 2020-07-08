Asay, Peter, - 71, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away July 2, 2020, from complications of cancer. He was born in Rutland, Vermont. Peter retired from his last job in construction and was a manager for Mobil Company prior to that. He was well known and was appreciated by residents at Harborview for his help and work there. Peter is survived by his mother Clementine, his children P.J., Anthony and Allie, his brothers Russ Asay, Johnny Asay, his sister Phyllis Graham, and several nephew and nieces. Services will be private and are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
