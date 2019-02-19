Ascherman, Marlene, - 77, of Brooklyn, NY, passed on 2/16 after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Marlene was born and raised in Fremont, Ohio and earned a B.A. and an M.A. in Theater from UCLA. She was also named Best Actor and Best Director in her graduate program and was a proud member of both Screen Actors Guild and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. She was most proud of her participation in a USO tour to Japan and Korea. Marlene also had a most productive and innovative 36 year career in New York City's Social Service Agency. She wrote and produced a weekly television program for eight years examining social issues on New York City's public access station. Her innovations addressed needs in senior programs, child welfare, and welfare to work programs. She is survived by her loving life partner of forty years, Collwyn Butler, now of Brooklyn , NY, but formerly of Pleasantville, N.J. Marlene is thankful for the friendships she enjoyed with the members of the PHS Class of 1964 and for the support of her family and friends over the years and during this recent illness. A viewing will take place on Tuesday 2/19 between 1 pm and 4 pm at Sherman's Memorial Chapel, 1283 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230 prior to burial in Cleveland, Ohio. Charitable donations may be made in lieu of flowers.
