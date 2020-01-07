Ash, Edward Warren, - 95, of Cape May Court House, formerly from Pennsauken, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020. Edward was born to George and Clara (Bihn) Ash and was raised in Cramer Hill, Camden. He enlisted in the army at 17 and served as a radio operator with the 40th Mobile Communications Squadron during World War II. He was awarded a good conduct medal for his service. After the war, he worked as a lead burner for over 30 years. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Jane Runquist. They remained married until her death in 2017. His favorite things included watching football, playing cards, swing dancing with his wife and enjoying any sweets he was offered. He especially loved making his friends and family laugh with his self-deprecating humor. Edward was a consummate gentleman, natural comedian and a music aficionado. Above all he was a wonderful father of four and a devoted husband. He is survived by children Robert (Cindy), Jane Norton (John) and Thomas (Janice); grandchildren Patricia Ash, Jacqueline Norton (Andrew DeMott), John Norton (Darlene), Jane Norton and Jena Norton (Andrew Guckin); and beloved great-grandchildren Anthony, Ella and Lillian. He is preceded in death by his wife and son Edward. A celebration of life will be held privately.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Ash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.