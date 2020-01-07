Ash, Edward Warren, - 95, of Cape May Court House, formerly from Pennsauken, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020. Edward was born to George and Clara (Bihn) Ash and was raised in Cramer Hill, Camden. He enlisted in the army at 17 and served as a radio operator with the 40th Mobile Communications Squadron during World War II. He was awarded a good conduct medal for his service. After the war, he worked as a lead burner for over 30 years. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Jane Runquist. They remained married until her death in 2017. His favorite things included watching football, playing cards, swing dancing with his wife and enjoying any sweets he was offered. He especially loved making his friends and family laugh with his self-deprecating humor. Edward was a consummate gentleman, natural comedian and a music aficionado. Above all he was a wonderful father of four and a devoted husband. He is survived by children Robert (Cindy), Jane Norton (John) and Thomas (Janice); grandchildren Patricia Ash, Jacqueline Norton (Andrew DeMott), John Norton (Darlene), Jane Norton and Jena Norton (Andrew Guckin); and beloved great-grandchildren Anthony, Ella and Lillian. He is preceded in death by his wife and son Edward. A celebration of life will be held privately.

