Ashenbrener, Donald John, - age 45, of Margate City, died on Friday, January 25th, 2019. Born on March 23rd, 1973 in Hackensack, NJ. He graduated from Parsippany Hills H.S. Don was a lifelong pilot; most recently employed as a private aviator for Ernst & Young. He was a member of "Sons of the Legion" in Somers Point. He was an avid NY Mets and Giants fan and enjoyed watching games with his many friends at Maynard's Café. Survivors include his wife Colleen M. "Moore", his mother Mayra and brother Steven (Maria). He was predeceased by his father Donald. Memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Friday, February 1st, 2019 followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Jerome Ave., Margate. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
