Ashenfelter, Sr., Harry G., - 77, was laid to rest on December 14, 2018. Harry is survived by his 5 children; David (Harrah), Amy (Ralph), Thomas (Wendy), Harry and Sharon along with his grandsons Daniel, Jaxon and family members Ethel and Paula. He will be greatly missed by his longtime companion Pauline and his lifelong friends Reeves, John, Norman and "Hop" along with other devoted friends and neighbors. Harry graduated from Glassboro High School. He received a B.S. and an M.S. Ed. from Glassboro State College. As an educator, Harry touched the lives of many students. He brought his good humor and intellect into the classroom where he taught his students with love and practicality. Harry loved sports. He was a longtime coach at Delsea Regional H.S. and at Buena Regional H.S. In addition, he was very active in the Little League Program. Harry also loved doing fantasy sports with his adult children. In his spare time, Harry loved his garden and his pets. He was an avid gardener and was always surrounded by his dog and his cats. Harry loved his travels to Cape Hatteras N.C. Harry was a great friend to all who knew him. He loved his children and considered them to be a gift in his life. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Harry please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Services entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.