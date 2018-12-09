Ashner, Marvin, - of Longport, passed away peacefully on November 28th. A devoted and loving father to daughter Deb Ashner and son Jon Ashner (Hope). He was the loving Grandad Marvin to David and Carly Ashner. Marvin is survived by his sister Beverly Miller and devoted friend Nancy Carliner. He is predeceased by his parents Esther and Joseph Ashner, his sister Ruth Ashner and brother Bernie Ashner. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Marvin is graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia and Penn State University School of Hospitality Management. Marvin was truly the last fine Jewish Hotelman of Atlantic City. He came to Atlantic City as baby in the 1930's and was raised along with his family in the Pierrepont Hotel, Merion Hotel and the Seaside Hotel. He learned all aspects of the business and worked side by side with his parents, sisters and brother. After graduation from Penn State, he returned to Atlantic City and never left. Along with his brother Bernie they grew the hotel business to include the Seaside, Deauville and Terrace Motel. Marvin was president of the Atlantic City and New Jersey Hotel Associations and also served as a director of the American Hotel Association. As a member of the Committee to Rebuild Atlantic City his hard work helped bring gaming to the resort. Marvin along with his partner, Murray Shusterman eventually purchased the Ambassador Hotel in 1978. In 1979, he sold The Seaside and Terrace to Resorts International and the Deauville and Ambassador to Ramada. He went on to become the President and COO of Resorts International New Jersey for 10 years before retiring to Longport. Throughout retirement he enjoyed listening and watching all of Philadelphia's sports teams. He also followed all Penn State sports teams and witnessed some of Penn State football's greatest wins in person at State College. Marvin continued his philanthropic commitment with various foundations and through scholarships at Penn State and in Atlantic County. For those who wish: Memorial contributions may be directed in memory of Marvin Ashner to Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 607 N. Jerome Avenue Margate, NJ 08402-1527 or online at http://www.jfsatlantic.org or through the AtlantiCare Foundation. Please direct your contributions to the Pediatric Department in memory of Marvin Ashner. AtlantiCare Foundation, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 600, Suite 601, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or online at www.atlanticare.org/giving. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com.
