Ashworth, Thomas Earle, - 74, of Galloway Twp., The family of Thomas Earle Ashworth, 74, sadly announces his peacefully passing after a brief illness on April 7, 2020. Tom as born on July 1, 1945, in Atlantic City, NJ. He and his family lived in Galloway Township until he retired to Rifle, Colorado, and then returned home to NJ in 2016. Tom graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1963, and Rutgers University in 1967. He taught physical education in Piscataway and was an adjunct professor at Rutgers University. He then earned another degree as teacher of the handicapped and worked with children in Egg Harbor City and Mullica Twp. School Districts. For many years, Tom worked at Campbell Marine as manager of the tackle shop, seeing to its successful day to day operations. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many years of hunting, saltwater fishing, and fly fishing in NJ, Maine, and Colorado. For Tom, the most important parts of his life were his family and close friends. Once he cared about you, he would defend you to the end! Tom was predeceased by is parents Evelyn (Turner) and Earle G. Ashworth of Pomona, NJ. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jane (Kyak) Ashworth; their son Eric Ashworth, and granddaughter, Meia Ashworth of Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived by his brother, Mark T. Ashworth (Kim) of Galloway Twp.; his sister Carol A. Becker (Steve) of Westminster, CO; his niece and nephews: Matthew and Katelynn Ashworth of Galloway Twp., Adam and Sean Donahue of Denver, CO. At the request of the family, services will be private. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Tom's name to the Mainland PBA Local #77, 6712 Washington Ave., Suite 104, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangements entrust to the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.

