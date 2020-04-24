Asimos, William D., Sr., - 79, of Galloway, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 28, 1941. He was born to the late Earl R and Millicent Asimos. He attended Mastbaum High School, where he was on the swim team. His hobbies were many and varied. He was an avid Eagles fan. Surviving is his loving family including his wife, Sandra; his son, William Jr. and his wife, Kathleen; his stepson, William McKensie; his five beloved grandchildren, Brittany Asimos, and Josh, Hannah, Zach and Emily McKensie; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard; brothers, Earl Jr. and Ronald Sr.; and nephews, Ronald Jr. and David Asimos. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to PHLCOVID19FUND.ORG in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
