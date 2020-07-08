Asselta, Ronald, Sr., - 77, of Mays Landing, passed away July 3, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born in Vineland on November 8, 1942, to the late John and Nellie Asselta. Ron attended and graduated from Vineland High School, where he met the love of his life and best friend, Janet Asselta. He married Janet in 1961 and they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2020. Ron worked for Standard Fuel for 25 years and finished his career working for Parker Hannifin. He enjoyed his work but was also a man of many hobbies. Being an avid baseball fan, he enjoyed spending his time watching the Phillies. Ron was also a member of the Diamond Social Club, where he played cards and spent time with friends. He also loved to spend time at the Atlantic City Race Track, where he enjoyed watching all of the different racehorses. He even loved to travel to Saratoga Springs, New York with his family and friends to watch the horse races. Ron was also a CB Radio enthusiast and loved to fish. Family was also very important to Ron and he cherished the time spent with those close to him. He was always in attendance at the events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ron always had a way of making each member of his family feel special and he never failed to express his love whenever he was around. Ron was predeceased by his parents John and Nellie Asselta. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Asselta; his son Ron and wife Tracy Asselta; his daughter Anita and husband John Formisano; his grandchildren Tammie and husband Nick Biagi, Anthony Formisano, Aria Asselta, Nina Formisano, Cory Asselta, and Leah Formisano; his 3 great-grandchildren Ava, Liliana, and Dante Biagi; his brother George and wife Kathi Asselta; and his sister Eleanor and husband Les Thomas. Per Ron's wishes, services will be held privately and kept to the immediate family. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
