Astillero, Beatrice Bernice "Bea", - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Bea graduated from Stockton College and worked for the Pentagon in the United States Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration in Pomona where she retired after 35 years of dedicated and meritorious service for the United States Government. Bea was a member of the American Association of University Women whose mission is to advance gender equity for all women through research, education, and advocacy. Bea also tutored for the Literacy Volunteers of America and worked as a Counselor with the Superior Court of New Jersey to help guide and educate our youth. After Retirement Bea worked many hours gardening with her numerous plants and colorful array of beautiful flowers. Now surrounded by Heavenly Angels, Beatrice is now in the presence of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bea is survived by her sons; Ramon C. Astillero and Henrique (Bette) Astillero, her stepdaughter Kathy (Gary) Grove, her brother Clarence Abbott Jr, granddaughter Christina, great-granddaughters Kayla and Aracely and her great-great-granddaughter Allison. Beatrice was preceded in death by Clarence Abbott Sr. Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

