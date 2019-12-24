Astillero, Beatrice Bernice "Bea", - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Bea graduated from Stockton College and worked for the Pentagon in the United States Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration in Pomona where she retired after 35 years of dedicated and meritorious service for the United States Government. Bea was a member of the American Association of University Women whose mission is to advance gender equity for all women through research, education, and advocacy. Bea also tutored for the Literacy Volunteers of America and worked as a Counselor with the Superior Court of New Jersey to help guide and educate our youth. After Retirement Bea worked many hours gardening with her numerous plants and colorful array of beautiful flowers. Now surrounded by Heavenly Angels, Beatrice is now in the presence of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bea is survived by her sons; Ramon C. Astillero and Henrique (Bette) Astillero, her stepdaughter Kathy (Gary) Grove, her brother Clarence Abbott Jr, granddaughter Christina, great-granddaughters Kayla and Aracely and her great-great-granddaughter Allison. Beatrice was preceded in death by Clarence Abbott Sr. Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.