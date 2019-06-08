Atack, Patricia M (nee Debus), - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, Entered into eternal life with our Lord and Savior on June 6th, where she resided at the Terraces in Little Egg harbor, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a longtime resident of Linwood, NJ. Pat was a graduate of the Girls Vocational School in Atlantic City. She worked for Seashore Plumbing Supply, Dr. Keates, Dr. Keates, Dr. Flori, and Dr. Hooper. Retired, she enjoyed volunteering at Atlantic Care Hospice. One of Pat's great pleasures with her husband was square dancing with the Hayloafters, loved having fun with her "ROTTEN NEIGHBORS," and participating in the block parties. She was known for her care giving skills, conscientious, dependable, good natured, and well meaning disposition. Her sunshine smile has been etched in the hearts and minds of all who were blessed enough to know her. Pat strongly believed: "No one should be bored if they are healthy. Become a volunteer of some kind." Pat was predeceased by her husband, Eugene, son, Edward and step brother Chris Murray. She is survived by her sister Barbara Brown, her daughter Diane Roberts, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Kelly and David, and daughter Karen Atack. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 9th, from 5pm until the time of service at 6:30pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road (US No 9), Northfield, NJ 08225. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Pat Atack's name to Alzheimer's Association. Pat's wishes her life be celebrated by wearing pink and bright colors.
