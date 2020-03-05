Atkinson, Eleanor (Ellie) Irene, - 89, of West Wildwood, NJ Passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by loved ones. Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of West Wildwood for over 25 years. Eleanor aka "Nan" will be dearly missed by so many. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John S. Atkinson. Forever adored by her daughters, Ellie Hall (Al deceased), Donna Howard (John deceased), Cathy Atkinson-Rementer (John deceased). Beloved sister of Marcella Rader. Fondly remembered by her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at The Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood NJ at 12 pm. Services at 1 PM. Interment at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

