Atkinson, Eleanor (Ellie) Irene, - 89, of West Wildwood, NJ Passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by loved ones. Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of West Wildwood for over 25 years. Eleanor aka "Nan" will be dearly missed by so many. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John S. Atkinson. Forever adored by her daughters, Ellie Hall (Al deceased), Donna Howard (John deceased), Cathy Atkinson-Rementer (John deceased). Beloved sister of Marcella Rader. Fondly remembered by her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at The Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood NJ at 12 pm. Services at 1 PM. Interment at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Stone Harbor approves plan to hire full-time firefighter-EMTs
-
Luke Bryan to return to Atlantic City for beach concert this summer
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.