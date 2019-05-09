Atkinson, Grace S. "Gracie", - 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Millville, NJ to the late Walter and Irene (Johnston) Smith, she lived in Millville before moving to Cape May Court House in 1978. Grace was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House. In 1968 she owned and operated Atkinson's Take Out in Millville. In 1978 the family moved to Cape May Court House and for 38 years she along with her husband and children owned and operated Atkinson's Tavern. Grace loved to cook and bake and she enjoyed serving her recipes to family, friends and customers. Grace had a beautiful voice and would sing at the many family events throughout her life. Grace touched many with her sweet demeanor and kindness, she was an inspiration to those that knew her, she was a beautiful lady both inside and out. She truly was our "Amazing Grace". Grace is survived by her Children: Susan DeLanzo (Steve), David Atkinson Sr., and Todd Atkinson; Grandchildren: Ralph, Billy, Alena, Brian, David, Liliana, and John; Great Grandchildren: Annie Jo and Owen; Brother Jack, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Dancing Partner and Husband of 67 years, William "Sugie" Atkinson; her Son, Bill "Moe" Atkinson; her Stepson, Bob Atkinson; her Sisters: Dorothy, Doris, Beck, and Loretta; and her Brothers, Walter, Raymond "Beaner" and Francis "Diddy". Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gracie's memory may be made to Volunteers In Medicine, 423 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
