Attard, Gaetana Josephine, - 98, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Gaetana was born in Hamrun, Malta. She emigrated to the United States in 1975 with her family, and spent 45 years as a resident of Hammonton. Mrs. Attard was predeceased by her husband Fortunato; her parents, Anthony and Maria Dimech; sisters Rita Vella (Paul), Carmela Ciantar (Francis), and Ann Gauci (John); brother Anthony (Maria); sons-in-law Alfred Pace and Harry Baldwin. She is survived by her six children: Carrie Baldwin (Harry), Connie Pace (Alfred), Louis Attard (Marianne), Frances Attard, Joseph Attard (Natalie), and Raymond Attard (Carmen); sisters Ines Pace (Charles) and Mary Chetcuti (Francis); brother Alfred Dimech (Doris); seven grandchildren: Frank Baldwin (Leeann), Mary Baldwin (Joseph), Mark Pace (JoAnn), Keith Pace (Mari Dean), James Attard (Dorianne), Stephen Attard (Pauline), Brian Attard (MarySusan); and nine great-grandchildren: Michael Baldwin, Melissa Baldwin, Nathan Baldwin, Austin Pace, Cameron Pace, Daniel Attard, Erica Attard, Kurt Attard, and Brayden Attard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

