Aucott, Russell, - 71, of Linwood, passed away April 27 of Covid 19 in ARMC-Atlantic City. He was born February 8, 1949 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, to Verna Gladys (nee Higbee) and Dare Lorimor Aucott of Pleasantville. Russell married Susan Johnson, September 24, 1988.He is survived by his wife, his sisters Verna Mae Townsend, Phyllis Ann Wilson, and his brother Dare (Marian) Aucott, all of Absecon; his stepdaughter Jennifer Johnson, mother-in-law Doris Johnson of Egg Harbor, sister-in-law Nancy (Frank) Dutton of Estell Manor, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by dear friends Elaine Post, Frank Garofola, Andy Berlin, and cousin Jim Higbee. Upon completion of school, Russell was employed by Golden Nugget, Sears Auto Center, Greyhound Bus Maintenance, and as a temporary school bus driver. With a love of everything automotive, Russell even raced cars as a young man, and leaves behind a great collection of anything to do with autos. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. Services will be private.
