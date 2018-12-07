Auge, Charles W., - 79, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2018, in Galloway Twp., NJ. Born in Pleasantville, he was a life-long area resident living most of his life in Linwood. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles E, his mother, Kathryn, and son, Charles S. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his daughter, Phyllis (Joseph) Barbella; son, Donald; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; granddaughters, Julia and Kathryn Barbella and Amy Auge; sister, Dorothy Auer; sister-in-law's Maxine (Ed) Kolbe and Andrea (Joe) Ferry, many nieces and nephews; his loving grand dogs Baci, Dudley, and Dugan. He served in the US Army and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis before joining his father in the family business, Auge Electric. Charlie invested his time and energy into his business which continued to have an excellent reputation over the years. If he was your friend, you had a friend for life. He often provided assistance to others without concerns for one's ability to pay helping many over the years. He was a past president of IAEI, past secretary of the NJ Electrical Group and a member of the South Jersey Electrical Inspectors Association. He spent countless hours as both a coach and an umpire for Linwood Baseball. In 1983, he was named Linwood's Citizen of the Year. He enjoyed attending the Linwood City Council meetings faithfully for many years. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 11 at 11:00 am at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Laurel Memorial, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Linwood Fire Dept, 750 Lincoln Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221 or to the Somers Point Fire Dept #2, 20 W NJ Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.