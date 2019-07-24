Auld, Lawrence Edmund, - 86, of Seaville, NJ went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side on Saturday July 20, 2019. Born in Passaic, N.J. on March 28,1933. He lived in Towaco, NJ for 30 years before moving to Seaville, NJ in 2012. He was a graduate of Boonton H.S., Boonton, NJ class of 1951. Mr. Auld proudly served in the Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He served on the USS Black(666) and USS Wren as radio operator. Mr. Auld worked for Aircraft Radio (Division of Cessna) Boonton, NJ for 30 years. Mr. Auld was married to his beautiful wife Esther of 54 years (previously deceased). Surviving are his four children: Patricia Kulahli (Ed), Pamela Gilday (James), Douglas (Wendy) and Eileen Atwood. Surviving also are 11 grandchildren: Edward, Michael, Jordan, Frank IV, Dana Krystal, Jesse (Kristin), Amber, Lauren, Lucas Jr. & Gina. Surviving are his brother James (Fl.), sister Marilyn (Mi.) and Violet Bonnie (NC). He also is predeceased by his sister Priscilla (Mi.) His Funeral Service will be offered on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 S. Shore Rd., Palermo, N.J where friends may call from 10:00am-11:00am. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wounded Warriors. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
