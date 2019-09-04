Ausby, Charles Pierce, - was born on March 2, 1949, in Mizpah, NJ. He accepted the Lord as his personal Savior in 2018 and the Lord received him into his eternal rest on August 27, 2019. He was the fifth son of Rosalie (Ausby) Slaughter and Kato Ausby. Charlie, as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong resident of Mizpah, NJ. He loved living in Mizpah and only relocated one time to Washington, DC but soon returned to his beloved Mizpah. You could always count on him to lend a helping hand to anyone in the community in need. Charlie was educated in the Hamilton Township Public Schools. He became a skilled machine operator and did his work with quality. He was also a skilled handyman and he had the ability and know-how to fix just about anything. Charlie served briefly in the Army Reserve before sustaining a training injury that prevented him from returning to the Reserves. In his past time, Charlie loved hunting and would go hunting with his beloved dogs whenever he could. He also loved golfing with his brother George on Saturday mornings. They would spend hours hitting balls around and just talking. Charlie was a member of Just Us Men's Fellowship at First Baptist Church in Richland. There he would enjoy the fellowship of the community of men. Charlie is predeceased by his wife Sandra, his mother and father, brother James, Kato, Richard and his sister Katherine. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Desiree Ausby-Seaton, Shellise Ausby, and Viola Hare; two stepsons, Michael and Rodney Kollock; one stepdaughter, Ebony Hooker; one brother, George (Peggy) Ausby; four sisters, Ethel McNeil, Frances Blackwell, and Eleanor Godbold, Evangeline (Moses) Davis; seven grandchildren, Harrison, Amorray, Nazarius, Izear, Zacchaeus, Infinity, and Ignacio; one great grandchild, Messiah, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be Saturday, September 7, from 9-11 AM, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
