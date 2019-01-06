Austin, Aileen C., - 76, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully at UPenn Hospital on January 1, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, she grew up in W. Collingswood, NJ, then moved to Upper Twp. NJ. Aileen was a beautician for many years. She enjoyed playing the organ at the Church Of The Resurrection and other area churches for many years as she was a devoted Catholic. Survived by her brother Thomas Rock, sister Deborah Hughes. Daughter Cynthia Williams (James), son David Austin, son Paul Austin (Ruth), daughter Alice Austin Richards (Michael). 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Aileen was preceded in death by her parents John & Alice Rock, brother Jack Rock. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday morning, January 11th at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.