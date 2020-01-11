Austin, Ellen Patricia " Tootie", - 78, of Pleasantville, NJ went to be with Lord January 8, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. Ellen was born June 7th, 1941 to Preston & Elizabeth B. Moore in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ellen met and married the love of her life of 62 years Oliver and from that union, 7 children were born. Ellen attended the public school system of Atlantic City. Ellen entered the casino industry in Atlantic City's first casino Resorts International Hotel & Casino as a dealer where she later climbed the ladder of success by becoming a pit boss at Harrah's Casino & Hotel. She later retired from the industry at Harrah's Casino & Hotel. Ellen was also an Instructor at Casino Career Institute. From the casino, Ellen went on to retail at Andrew Gellers in Bally's Hotel & Casino. Ellen took pride in her family as well as everything she did. "Tootie" was a stylish dresser with sense of humor. She also enjoyed singing and dancing. Ellen is predeceased by her parents Preston and Elizabeth B. Moore. Brothers Lewis, Alan, Stanley, Paul and Earl Moore. Sister Mary Johnson. Survived by husband Oliver P. Austin III. Sons Paul, Mark and Jeffrey Austin(Crystal)Daughters Phyllis Pettus(Bordy), Kay Austin(Vincent) Maria & Hope Austin(Brian) Sister Barbara Moore Bowe. Sister-in-law Gladys Battle, Donna Moore-Watts & Dorothy Moore, and close special friend Ethel Taylor. A funeral service will be on Monday, January 13th at 11 AM at Mt Zion Church, 353 S. New Rd Pleasantville, NJ 08232, where family and friends may view from 9 AM until the time of services. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
