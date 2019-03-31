AVIS, Bert, - (born June 21, 1935), passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home in Wirtz, Virginia after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was a loving husband to his wife of 62 years, June, and a caring father, grandfather, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family who spent many summers visiting him at his lake house on Smith Mountain Lake in Wirtz, Virginia. He was born and raised in Somers Point NJ. He graduated from Ocean City (NJ) High School in 1952 and would often reflect on the great memories he had playing football, basketball, and baseball. He earned a full scholarship to play football at Gettysburg College (PA) where he graduated in 1956. He was enrolled in ROTC during college, began service as an Air Force officer after graduation and was stationed in various states across the country over a 28-year career also including service in Vietnam during the war. During his military service, he earned a Master of Science in Systems Management from University of Southern California. He had a passion for life and athletics and enjoyed coaching his kid's sports teams as they were growing up and eventually relished in following his 10 grandkids in various activities. He moved to Falls Church, Virginia in 1979 where he retired from the Air Force at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1985 and earned a Bachelor of Accounting and then an MBA from the University of Maryland. He passed the CPA exam and started his own accounting practice in Falls Church Virginia called Avis Accounting Services. After 18 years of performing accounting and tax services, his youngest daughter took over his practice so that he could enjoy life full time at Smith Mountain Lake, however, he continued to prepare tax returns until a few years ago. His days at Smith Mountain Lake were filled with trips in his airstream, rides around the lake on his boat, long walks with his beloved dogs and quality time with his lifelong love, June. He is survived by his wife, June (Krenz); his sister, Georgiana Miller of Somers Point, NJ; his daughter Cynthia (Robinson) and her husband Jamie of Elizabethtown, PA; his son, Steven of Cologne, NJ; his son, Michael and his wife Karen of Springfield, VA; his daughter Mary (Niedringhaus) and her husband Michael of Fairfax Station, VA; and 10 grandchildren: Matthew, Bryan, Justina, Alexandra, Aaron, Samantha, Anthony, Andrew, Daniel and Sarah. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Julie Anna, parents Frederick and Jane (Jackson) Avis, his sister, Jane Hardin, and three brothers, Frederick Avis Jr., Joseph Jackson and Joseph Avis. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 www.connerbowman.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.