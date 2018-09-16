Axelsson, Bror Eric Jr., - of Cape May, passed on September 9, 2018 in his home in Cape May, NJ. Eric was the son of Bror Eric Axelsson and Anne Roseman of Washington St., Cape May. He spent his early years commercial fishing with his father on the Dolphin out of Cape May. Eric attended and graduated from the Pennsylvania Military Cadet (PMC) followed by the New York Maritime College(SUNY). He graduated as a licensed Merchant Marine Officer in the Naval Reserve and went to sea transporting cargo around the world. Eric settled in Cape May , married Virginia Gaffaney and began to raise a family. He owned and operated Axelsson & Johnson Commercial Fish company in Cape May. He worked seven days a week for over forty years buying, selling, and distributing vast quantities of fresh and frozen seafood. Eric is remembered as a skilled businessman truly devoted to his family, faith, and those less fortunate. Eric is predeceased by his first wife, the late Virginia Axelsson ( nee Gaffaney ). He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Axelsson ( nee Taylor) , his seven children , Anita, Bror Eric III ( Jeannette ), Kerstin, Timothy ( Loretta), Lisa ( Robert Obst), Andrew ( Karen), and Jon ( Sherrie), sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, Three stepchildren, Jennifer Maxlow ( Neil ), Thomas C. Flud ( Rebecca) and Charles G. Flud ( Kathryn), and thirteen stepgrandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Catholic Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, North Cape May at 11 am on Friday, September 21, 2018: Visitation 9:30-10:30am . Eric requested in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at the following address: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 800-822-6344 Please make all checks payable to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
