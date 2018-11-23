Ay, Frank Jr., aka "the Big A," , - formerly of Swanton, OH, passed away on Tuesday November 2018, in Voorhees, NJ after a long battle with cancer. Born in Pleasantville, NJ, he grew up in Estell Manor, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School, Class of 1957. Frank worked in Galletta's Market during high school. He started his career in trucking with Ware's United Vans Moving and Storage in Vineland, NJ long distance hauling. Eventually, he purchased his first of many big rigs and refrigerated trailers and became an independent trucker known as "F. Ay Trucking." Frank was known for his John Wayne drinks, loves of the casinos, boats, the Great Egg Harbor River, Smitty's Clam Bar, and his dogs. Frank is predeceased by his father and mother Frank Ay Sr. and Charlotte (nee Strigh), brother Donald Ay, and his second wife, Joan. He is survived and will be sadly missed his children Frank Ay III of Coconut Creek, FL and Robin (Tommy) Almond of Marlton, NJ; grandchildren Brittany, Kristi, Hunter, Brooke, T.J. (Janelle), and Jessica (Zackary); great grandchildren Evan and Easton. He is also survived and will be sadly missed his sisters Andra Ay of Tarpon Springs, FL and Herta (George) Holcombe of Galloway, NJ; sister in law Janet Ay of Marmora, NJ, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Services will be held privately. Rest in peace Big A, PopPop the Boss, and Old Man.
