Ayala Sr., David A., - 60, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away surrounded by his beloved wife and children at AtlantiCare Medical Center Mainland Campus on January 8, 2019. David was known to many for his ability to get along with everyone. If you ever met him, you undoubtedly have a memory of him making you laugh. There never seemed to be a place where he wasn't recognized and almost immediately greeted with a fond embrace. He was naturally selfless and was always willing to go above and beyond to help someone in need. His love for music and dancing was as much a part of him as breathing. Above all else, he loved. He loved his family, all of his children, his grandchildren, and he loved his wife of 43 years, with all of his being. Since their meeting to his last breath, their love for each other was, is, and will forever remain, his life. David is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Micdalia P. Ayala; his children, David A. Ayala Jr., Henry Ayala, Christina L. Vazquez, and Jose A. Ayala; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and the memories he created for all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 13th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. In lieu of flowers, donations to aid his beloved widow in this time of grieving can be made to Micdalia P. Ayala P.O. Box 247 Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
