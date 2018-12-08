Ayers, Denise (nee Francis), - 62, of Beach Haven, NJ, originally from North Wales, PA entered eternal peace on December 3rd, 2018. Denise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Ayers, Sr. and her devoted parents, Joseph and Gertrude Francis (Kehan). Denise was born on October 2, 1956, graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School and attended Richard Stockton College. Denise loved to swim, sing and planned on graduating from culinary school. On weekends, she would teach Sunday school at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Denise adored playing with her two young boys, Joey and Jimmy, and loved reminiscing and talking with her friends from Neshaminy Camp Association. Although debilitated by a brain aneurysm in 1999, she always enjoyed visits from her family and friends and enjoyed listening to music. Denise is survived by her loving sons, Joseph and James Ayers, her siblings Joseph Francis, Robert Francis (Clair Jo), Patrick Francis (Kate) and Katie McDonald (Chris) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 12:30 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Denise's memory may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address. Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd. (corner of 12th Street), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.