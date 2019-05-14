Azarcon, Erlinda "Erling" Fuentes, - 89, of Linwood, New Jersey, joined her loved ones in heaven on May 11th, 2019. She was born in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Fernando S. Fuentes and Elena Ortiz Fuentes. She graduated from the University of the East in the Philippines with a Doctorate in Dental Medicine. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Vicente A. Azarcon Jr., M.D., and her beloved children, Maria "Mareli" Azarcon, D.O., and her husband, Brian Geraci, M.D., and Vicente Azarcon and his wife, Teresa LeDonne; and her cherished grandchildren, Elena and Vicente Geraci. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Nora, Nilda and Fernando Fuentes, Jr. Linda was a fabulous cook and consummate hostess, and her parties will long be remembered by all those who were fortunate to attend. She was beautiful inside and out, and she devoted her life to her family and her menagerie of pets. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph's Church. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, May 17th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning beginning at 11am, friends and family may call starting at 10:30am, at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Interment will be private. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
