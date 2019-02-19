Baake, Barbara, - 73, of Galloway, passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, with her loving family beside her, on February 17, 2019. Beloved mother to her daughter, Dawn Christensen and son-in-law, Robert Christensen, whom she cherished as her own son. Beloved grandmother to the lights of her life, Robert and Kenneth Christensen. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Barbara moved her young family in 1970 to Atlantic City, NJ, to seek treatment for her angel daughter, Debra Kirkpatrick, at Children's Seashore House. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Howard; her mother, Margaret Bauer; her brother, John Bauer; her sister, Jane Germanoro; and her angel daughter, Debra. During her working years, she always picked jobs that were people-centered. One such job that brought Barbara immense joy was working in EVS at Atlanticare-Mainland, for nearly twenty years. She took tremendous pride in not only keeping things spotless but in comforting patients and families. She adored holding babies in the nursery. She received many accolades for her dedication and service. Barbara was also employed by Harrah's Casino as a bus driver. She was truly loved by everyone she met, greeting them with a smile or joke. Sometimes Barbara would break the rules by picking up/dropping off people at their individual cars during inclement weather. Prior to that, she worked as a school bus driver for Safety Bus Co. for the Brigantine School District, as well as Atlantic City High School and Holy Spirit High School. The students loved her so much so that decades later, she'd be at a store or restaurant and they'd come up to her with hugs and fond memories of how she'd wait for them to run back home for a forgotten assignment or how she'd return to school with their lunch, forgotten on the bus, somehow always making it in time before the bell rang. She hated to be late for anything. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family but will live on in our hearts forever. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, compassion, generosity (often times to her own detriment), and her sense of humor. She was known to be stubborn which accounted for her 'nine-lives'. Services will be private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
