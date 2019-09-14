Baals, John E. "Jake", - 59, of Northfield, NJ, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. His funeral service will be offered Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 South Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ where friends may call Monday evening, September 16, 2019 from 7 until 9 o'clock and Tuesday, morning September 17, 2019 from 10:30 until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Press. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.