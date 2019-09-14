Baals, John E. "Jake", - 59, of Northfield, NJ, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. His funeral service will be offered Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 South Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ where friends may call Monday evening, September 16, 2019 from 7 until 9 o'clock and Tuesday, morning September 17, 2019 from 10:30 until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Press. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

