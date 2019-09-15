Baals, John E. "Jake", - 59, of Northfield, NJ, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa he had lived in Westmont, NJ before moving to Northfield in 1990. Jake was a 1978 graduate of Haddon Township High School and a 1984 of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He had been a longtime member of the Nor-Lin Kiwanis Club currently serving as Secretary. He was a Licensed Funeral Director with The Godfrey Funeral Homes for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his parents: Arthur R. and Edna Mae (nee Mackendrick) Baals. Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years Connie and his pride and joy his triplets: Amanda, Rebecca and Gregory. Also surviving are his sister: Linda and brothers: David and Robert. A Christian Funeral Service will be offered Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 South Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ where friends may call Monday evening, September 16, 2019 from 7 until 9 o'clock and Tuesday morning from 10:30 until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mainland Baptist Church Building Fund, Galloway, NJ. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
