Babbitt, Marlene, - 69, of Erma, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Marlene was born in Mayville, NJ and lived in the Cape May County area all of her life. She was the Head Housekeeper for the Brittany Motel in Wildwood for over 30 years. She loved animals, playing scrabble with her friends, visiting with her sisters in Florida and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Marlene is predeceased by her two brothers Gary and Allen Vanderwende and is survived by her husband Donald B. Babbitt, her children, Diane (Greg Dickinson) Babbitt, John Babbitt and adopted daughter Shelly Natale, two grandchildren, Alyssa Randazzo and John Babbitt, Jr., and her sisters Joanne Monichetti and Cheryl Wrigley. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 11am to 1pm at Michael's Hall, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Rd., Erma, NJ. Contributions can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
