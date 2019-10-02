Babbitt, Scott L., - 62, of Dennisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Scott was born in Millville, New Jersey on June 15, 1957 to Howard C. (Pete) and Jeannette R. (Bobbie) Babbitt. Scott was raised in Dennisville and was a 1975 graduate of Middle Township High School. He was a Cape May County resident for more than 50 years. Scott is survived by his son: Scott Andrew Babbitt, and his brother: Brion W. Babbitt. He was employed for more than 30 years by the Wheaton Glass Company (Millville) and its successors. Scott was a great fan of sports and outdoor recreational activities and enjoyed football, playing and managing baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. Services will be held privately by the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

