Babbitt, Scott L., - 62, of Dennisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Scott was born in Millville, New Jersey on June 15, 1957 to Howard C. (Pete) and Jeannette R. (Bobbie) Babbitt. Scott was raised in Dennisville and was a 1975 graduate of Middle Township High School. He was a Cape May County resident for more than 50 years. Scott is survived by his son: Scott Andrew Babbitt, and his brother: Brion W. Babbitt. He was employed for more than 30 years by the Wheaton Glass Company (Millville) and its successors. Scott was a great fan of sports and outdoor recreational activities and enjoyed football, playing and managing baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. Services will be held privately by the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.