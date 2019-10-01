Bada, Thomas D., - 64, of Erma, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born June 16, 1955, and raised in Wildwood Crest, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Bada and Marie Bada. Thomas was a loving father and is survived by his two sons: Aaron T. Bada ( Natalie ) and Adam M. Bada (Stephanie ). He is also survived by his two grandchildren Cole and Addison Bada who he truly adored. In addition, Thomas is survived by his three siblings, Joe Bada, Robert Bada, and Helen Bernadette (Bada). His true passion for life was operating the family owned "Town & Country Motel " in Wildwood Crest and spreading his compassion and generosity to family, friends, and guests. He will truly be missed. Mr. Bada 's Memorial Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated 11 am Friday, October 4, 2019, with a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at Church of the Assumption, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

