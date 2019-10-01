Bada, Thomas D., - 64, of Erma, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born June 16, 1955, and raised in Wildwood Crest, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Bada and Marie Bada. Thomas was a loving father and is survived by his two sons: Aaron T. Bada ( Natalie ) and Adam M. Bada (Stephanie ). He is also survived by his two grandchildren Cole and Addison Bada who he truly adored. In addition, Thomas is survived by his three siblings, Joe Bada, Robert Bada, and Helen Bernadette (Bada). His true passion for life was operating the family owned "Town & Country Motel " in Wildwood Crest and spreading his compassion and generosity to family, friends, and guests. He will truly be missed. Mr. Bada 's Memorial Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated 11 am Friday, October 4, 2019, with a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at Church of the Assumption, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Lightning storm knocks out power at Atlantic City casinos early Sunday morning
-
ICE seeks Vineland man released from Cumberland County jail
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Atlantic City police officer arrested in Margate over the weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.