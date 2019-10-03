Bader, Janice Ann (nee Bianculli), - 72, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on September 29, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living. Raised in South Plainfield, NJ Janice formerly lived in San Antonio, TX and Pitman for many years. She is survived by her husband August (Gus) E. Bader. Predeceased by her parents Morris and Mary Bianculli. Janice received her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education from Glassboro State College. She began her career at Randolph Mill School in Piscataway, NJ. She then moved to San Antonio, TX with her husband and continued to teach. After moving back to NJ, Janice worked at Winslow Elementary School and retired as Principal of Dr. William Mennis Elementary School in Vineland. Janice was a member of the NJEA, NJ Principals and Supervisor Assn, ADK Educational Sorority and the Women's Club of Vineland. Janice loved traveling with her husband and friends, shopping and decorating her home for the holidays. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 9 am 10:30 am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral service will be at 10:30 am. Interment Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gus and Janice Bader Scholarship, College of Education, Rowan University, 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, NJ 08028 or the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter (AADVC) 3 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
