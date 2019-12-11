Badger, Robert, - 82, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Bob was born in Northfield, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1955 and was in the US Army from 1960-1962. Bob worked in the City Engineer's Office of the City of Atlantic City for 44 years. He was a licensed Land Surveyor and Planner with a private practice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Badger and his sister, Betty Ann Rodgers. Bob is survived by his wife, Laura (nee Herz); brother, James (Helen) of Medford, OR; nephew, Joseph Badger (Krista) and their two children of West Linn OR; sister-in-law, Karen Dermanoski of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nephews, Matt Dermanoski of Charleston, SC and Andy Dermanoski (Ila) and their two children currently stationed in Germany. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to NJ Vasa Park, Wolfe Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 or Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
