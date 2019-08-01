Baggett, LeeOna, - 75, of Milford, DE died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland, NJ. Born in S. Seaville, NJ she was the daughter of the late Lee and Ila Hughes Roberts. She lived in Watterboro, SC before retiring to Milford, DE. LeeOna enjoyed music, dancing, going to the casino, she danced on American Bandstand, coloring adult art, collecting wolves and Indian art, Words with Friends and loved spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Renee Elsie (Rusty), Greg Baggett, James Baggett, Jr., Barbara Barton, grandchildren, Gregory Baggett, Jr., Jacob Baggett, Jessica Robertus, Erik Robertus, Nicholas Elsey, Great Grandchildren, Jay Lynn Robertus, siblings, Linda Harris, Fern Gandy, Sunny Aguirre, Charles Gale (Tina), Lila Smith (Don), Lewis Raymond Gale, III (Beverly), Alberta Crawford, Floyd Gale, Gloria Harris. Funeral Services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg, NJ on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in South Dennis. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net

Tags

Load entries