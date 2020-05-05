Bailey, Emma Virginia Kelley, - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, affectionately known as "Emma V" to her family and friends, was born October 21, 1935, in Hobson, VA. She was the daughter of Christopher and Lillian Bailey. Emma V. departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Egg Harbor Township. She was educated in the public schools of Suffolk, VA, graduating from East Suffolk High School in 1953. Shortly afterward, she relocated to New York City for several years. After returning to her hometown, she was self-employed until she became disabled. Emma loved playing cards, bingo and uplifting the Lord. In 1987, Emma had a stroke and it was then that her children relocated her to New Jersey. After regaining her strength, she worked as a grandmother at the Robinson Small Daycare Center in Atlantic City. Emma was a faithful member of Greater Exodus Baptist Church. Although she loved working with the children, her health began to fail and she subsequently went into the nursing home until she received her angel wings and took flight.In addition to her father and mother, she is predeceased by her two brothers, John and Freddie Bailey; and her daughter, Lloyd Anita Bailey. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three sons, Henry Bailey of Atlantic City, Vincent Carey of Newport News, VA, and Thaddeus Bailey (Jewel) of Suffolk, VA; two daughters, Valerie Watson and Yvette Bailey (Kim), both of Atlantic City; two sisters, Agnes Kearney of Monroe, NC, and Denie Bailey of Washington, DC; twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Private graveside services will be conducted through the Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
