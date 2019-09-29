Bailey, Ivan R., - 82, of Ocean City, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Sunbury, PA he had lived in Willingboro, NJ before moving to Ocean City 20 years ago. Mr. Bailey had worked as a Laboratory Technician for Walson Army Hospital at Ft. Dix, NJ before his retirement. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing pool at the Upper Township Senior Center. Surviving are his wife: Judith (nee Mueller) Bailey, his children: Yvonne (Kevin) Stone of Tabernacle, NJ, Todd (Kim) Bailey of Tabernacle, NJ, Kimberlee (James) Loch of Etters, PA and Kelley (John) Sweitzer of Bethlehem, PA, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

