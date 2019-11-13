Bailey, Javanna, - 29, of Stratford, New Jersey sadly passed away on November 5, 2019. She was a graduate of Rutgers University, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree. Javanna was employed at Genome Medical in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, where she held the title of Senior Care Coordinator. Her life will be forever missed by her parents, Javanna Williams, Dwayne Bailey Sr, and her brother Dwayne Bailey Jr. Her maternal grandparents are the late James Williams Sr and Phyllis Williams of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Her paternal grandparents are Lester and Argenia Bailey, of Pleasantville,, New Jersey. She also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, a niece, and a nephew, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on November 16, 2019, at Saint Paul CME Church. 1410 Fairmount Ave. Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Viewing services will begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Her homecoming celebration will start at 11 a.m. Funeral Services entrusted by Saraceno Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City. Interment will be at Egg Harbor City Cemetery.
