Bailey, Jean E. (nee' Jenkins), - 90, of Atlantic City, went to be with the Lord January 2, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born November 1, 1929, to Clifford and Ora Jenkins in Hampton, VA. When she was two, Jean moved to Atlantic City with her family. A neighbor invited the Jenkins family to Shiloh Baptist Church and eventually, Jean joined and remained for most of her life. Later she joined Second Baptist Church. Jean was employed: at M.E. Blatt (Lit Brothers) as a salesperson; Ike's Corner as a barmaid; Golden Nugget (Bally's Grand) as a cashier; and lastly Atlantic County Government as a social worker. She is survived by: sons, Michael and Glen Bailey; granddaughters, Dawn, Mia, and La 'Tasha Bailey, and La'Shay Thomas; grandsons, Bernard Bailey, and Abdus-Salam Abdullah; great-grandson Oswald Moore; aunt, Margaret Coleman; nephews, Edward Harvey, Richard Parker; nieces, Michelle Williams, Ronnie Jenkins, Kim Green; great-nieces, Dawn and Belinda Cole, great-nephew, Ian Cole; daughter-in-law, Katherine Bailey; special friends, Theda Massey and Muriel Greenidge; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, Second Baptist Church, 110 Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.