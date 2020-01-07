Bailey, Jean E. (nee' Jenkins), - 90, of Atlantic City, went to be with the Lord January 2, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born November 1, 1929, to Clifford and Ora Jenkins in Hampton, VA. When she was two, Jean moved to Atlantic City with her family. A neighbor invited the Jenkins family to Shiloh Baptist Church and eventually, Jean joined and remained for most of her life. Later she joined Second Baptist Church. Jean was employed: at M.E. Blatt (Lit Brothers) as a salesperson; Ike's Corner as a barmaid; Golden Nugget (Bally's Grand) as a cashier; and lastly Atlantic County Government as a social worker. She is survived by: sons, Michael and Glen Bailey; granddaughters, Dawn, Mia, and La 'Tasha Bailey, and La'Shay Thomas; grandsons, Bernard Bailey, and Abdus-Salam Abdullah; great-grandson Oswald Moore; aunt, Margaret Coleman; nephews, Edward Harvey, Richard Parker; nieces, Michelle Williams, Ronnie Jenkins, Kim Green; great-nieces, Dawn and Belinda Cole, great-nephew, Ian Cole; daughter-in-law, Katherine Bailey; special friends, Theda Massey and Muriel Greenidge; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, Second Baptist Church, 110 Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

